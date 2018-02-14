Zimbabwe's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai dies at age 65

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died at the age of 65, bringing an end to his long campaign to lead his country.

Elias Mudzuri, a vice president of his Movement for Democratic Change party, said Mr Tsvangirai died on Wednesday evening in a Johannesburg hospital. He had been fighting colon cancer for two years.

Mr Tsvangirai was for years the most potent challenger to long-time ruler Robert Mugabe and even became prime minister in an uncomfortable coalition government.

He came tantalisingly close to winning power in 2008 when he got the most votes in the national election, but according to official results, he was just short of the more than 50% majority needed to win outright.

He boycotted the run-off, citing widespread violence against his supporters, handing Mr Mugabe the victory.

Mr Mugabe resigned in November after pressure from the military and ruling party, and this year's election will be the first without the man who led the southern African nation for 37 years.

In January, Mr Tsvangirai suggested he would be stepping down, saying he was "looking at the imminent prospects of us as the older generation leaving the levers of leadership to allow the younger generation to take forward this huge task".