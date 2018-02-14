Government to meet National Crime Agency over Oxfam sex scandal

Penny Mordaunt has warned Oxfam again its government funding could be at risk over the Haiti sex scandal as she revealed an upcoming meeting with National Crime Agency chiefs.

The International Development Secretary reiterated the warning first made over the weekend about the potential government response.

Ms Mordaunt said her criticism was not directed solely at aid workers accused of exploiting people in Haiti but at "the way the organisation responded".

She said the fall-out from the scandal, where aid workers were accused of using Haitian prostitutes following the country's devastating earthquake in 2010, should be a "wake-up call" to the aid sector.

Her comments came as she announced she would be meeting with the National Crime Agency following talks with charity bosses and regulators.

Meanwhile actress Minnie Driver has cut ties with the charity, saying she was "horrified" by the scandal.