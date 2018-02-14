- ITV Report
Government to meet National Crime Agency over Oxfam sex scandal
Penny Mordaunt has warned Oxfam again its government funding could be at risk over the Haiti sex scandal as she revealed an upcoming meeting with National Crime Agency chiefs.
The International Development Secretary reiterated the warning first made over the weekend about the potential government response.
Ms Mordaunt said her criticism was not directed solely at aid workers accused of exploiting people in Haiti but at "the way the organisation responded".
She said the fall-out from the scandal, where aid workers were accused of using Haitian prostitutes following the country's devastating earthquake in 2010, should be a "wake-up call" to the aid sector.
Her comments came as she announced she would be meeting with the National Crime Agency following talks with charity bosses and regulators.
Meanwhile actress Minnie Driver has cut ties with the charity, saying she was "horrified" by the scandal.
At a conference in Stockholm on Wednesday Ms Mordaunt warned: "No organisation is too big, or our work with them too complex, for me to hesitate to remove funding from them if we cannot trust them to put the beneficiaries of aid first."
She continued: "While investigations have to be completed and any potential criminals prosecuted accordingly, what is clear is that the culture that allowed this to happen needs to change and it needs to change now."
Every charity that receives UK aid has been told to show "full transparency" and set out assurances about their safeguarding procedures, Ms Mordaunt told the audience.
"If our standards are not met, then the British taxpayer will not continue to fund them," she said.
Both Visa and Heathrow Airport, partners with Oxfam, have said they are in touch with the charity over the scandal.