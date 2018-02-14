Pyeongchang 2018: Olympic Park evacuated and events postponed as wind plays havoc

Strong winds have forced the evacuation of Pyeongchang 2018's Olympic Park and disrupted a number of events.

Spectators were asked to leave the Olympic Park, one of the Games's main venues, as the weather continued to play havoc.

Events including the women's biathlon, women's slalom, men's downhill and women's giant slalom were all postponed on Wednesday as strong winds also hit the Alpensia Biathlon Center.

Organisers were expecting winds of more than 15mph, making it difficult for biathlon competitors to shoot their rifles.

The start-times of other events were also pushed back to later in the day as the weather continued to create bigger backlogs.

Most of the Games are taking place in Pyeongchang county, with some events held in neighbouring city Gangneung - site of the Olympic Park.