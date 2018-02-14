'Scariest flight of my life': Passengers speak of mid-air drama after plane's engine cover blows off

Passengers have spoken of the terrifying moment a United Airlines plane's engine began to disintegrate mid-air.

The flight, from San Francisco to the Hawaiian capital Honolulu, was forced into an emergency landing after a "loud bang" was heard before the plane began to "shake violently" around 30 minutes into the journey.

Erik Haddad, a Google engineer, shared photos and video showing the exposed engine shaking after its covering had broken away.

He joked: "I don't see anything about this in the manual."