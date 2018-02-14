Stormy Daniels 'free to discuss' alleged affair with Donald Trump, her lawyer claims

Porn star Stormy Daniels believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with US President Donald Trump, her manager has told The Associated Press.

Mr Trump's personal lawyer has acknowledged paying Ms Daniels 130,000 US dollars just before America's presidential election day.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, believes that Mr Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen invalidated a non-disclosure agreement after two news stories were published on Tuesday.

In one, Mr Cohen told The New York Times that he made the six-figure payment with his personal funds, and another in the Daily Beast, which reported that Mr Cohen was shopping a book proposal that would touch on Ms Daniels' story, said the manager, Gina Rodriguez.

"Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story," Ms Rodriguez said.

Ms Daniels first detailed her account of an alleged extramarital affair with Mr Trump in 2011, when the celebrity website The Dirty published it but then removed the material under the threat of a lawsuit, according to the site's founder, Nik Richie.

Her story then remained largely out of public view until a month before the 2016 presidential election, when the website The Smoking Gun published an account that went mostly unnoticed by major news organisations.

In January, The Wall Street Journal reported that a limited liability company in Delaware formed by Mr Cohen made the six-figure payment to Ms Daniels to keep her from discussing the affair during the presidential campaign.