The passing of Prince Henrik a colourful consort to the Danish Queen

He occupied a position similar to that of the Duke of Edinburgh - consort to the Queen, but never called King.

But whereas Prince Philip has never expressed in public a wish to to be King, Prince Henrik of Denmark did.

So the months preceding his passing, have not been without controversy.

The French-born husband of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, died last night. He was 83.

The Danish Royal Family said in a statement: "His Royal Highness Prince Henrik died Tuesday, February 13 at 23.18 at Fredensborg Castle."

Fredensborg is a royal residence north of the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

Earlier this week, the palace had warned he'd been moved there to "spend his last days".