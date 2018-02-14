The social care crisis reveals our lack of respect for the elderly

There are those of us who think that the chronic underfunding of our social care system isn’t just about a lack of money.

It’s rooted in something much deeper; a lack of respect for those amongst us who are old and no longer contributing to the economy.

Perhaps in a society that values wealth creation highly, those who don’t contribute much – or nothing at all – are inevitably of very little value.

In some countries I’ve lived and visited, where they may have less choice on the supermarket shelves, there is clearly much more deference and respect for their old people. They are venerated as "elders", rather than dismissed as "the elderly".

As Social Affairs Editor, I have covered this chronic crisis in how we care for our elderly – some of the weakest and poorest amongst us – for more than a decade.

I have seen how humiliating it is for those dependent on others for care that is second-rate or doesn’t come at all.