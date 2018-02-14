- ITV Report
Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black announce baby news
Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have announced they are to have a baby.
The couple marked Valentines Day by sharing photographs of themselves holding up a snap from a baby scan.
Olympic diver Daley, 23, posted a picture on Instagram, telling his followers: "Happy Valentine's Day!"
His US filmmaker husband posted another image on Twitter, writing: "A very happy Valentine's Day from ours to yours."
A spokesman for the couple said: "Tom and Dustin are thrilled to share that they are expecting their first child in 2018."
The couple wed last year at an event with 120 guests.