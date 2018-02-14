Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black announce baby news

Daley (right) and Black (left) were married last year Credit: PA

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have announced they are to have a baby.

The couple marked Valentines Day by sharing photographs of themselves holding up a snap from a baby scan.

Olympic diver Daley, 23, posted a picture on Instagram, telling his followers: "Happy Valentine's Day!"

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

His US filmmaker husband posted another image on Twitter, writing: "A very happy Valentine's Day from ours to yours."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A spokesman for the couple said: "Tom and Dustin are thrilled to share that they are expecting their first child in 2018."

The couple wed last year at an event with 120 guests.