United Nations asked to intervene over 'torture' of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe by Iran

Supporters of jailed Briton Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe have called on the United Nations to intervene over her alleged torture.

Campaigners say Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 39, who is entering her 683rd day in captivity in Iran, has been subjected to psychological torture from "the whole armoury of the state".

The dual UK-Iranian national is also claimed to have spent eight-and-a-half months in solitary confinement while she has been repeatedly threatened with having her daughter taken away.

Supporters say this amounts to "psychological abuse", which meets the UN's criteria for torture.

The charity Redress, which has written to the UN special rapporteur on torture on behalf of the Free Nazanin campaign, said evidence "strongly suggests" she is being mistreated.