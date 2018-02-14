Valentine's Day supermarket meals contain 'shockingly unhealthy' amounts of salt, campaign warns

A campaign group has warned that supermarkets are selling Valentine's Day meal deals containing "shockingly unhealthy" amounts of salt, sugar and fat.

One of Marks & Spencer's Valentine's £20 meal deals contains as much salt as six McDonald's hamburgers, while a £20 Waitrose meal of mussels, coq au vin, cauliflower cheese and a chocolate tart contains 118% of the maximum recommended intake of saturates, eight teaspoons of sugar and more salt than eight servings of McDonald's medium fries, Consensus Action on Salt and Health (Cash) found.

Cash found "excessive and harmful" amounts of salt, sugar and saturated fats in the majority of meal deal combinations it surveyed and called on retailers to "act more responsibly" and only offer discounts on healthier meals.

The saltiest meal deal combination was from M&S, which offers a starter, main, side dish, dessert, bottle of wine and a box of chocolates.

Cash found that its Italian Antipasto Delicatessen Selection, Gastropub gammon shanks with a rich orange and cranberry sauce, truffled cauliflower cheese and Dutch apple tarts would provide 7.16g of salt per person - more than an adult's daily recommended intake - as well as 120% of the daily maximum recommended intake of saturates and more than 10 teaspoons of sugar.