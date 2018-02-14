Weather: a cold start with rain and strong winds

After a cold start to the day, rain and strong winds will spread in from the west to all areas during the day.

Rain will be heavy, particularly in the southwest, whilst further north, across the higher ground of Scotland and northern England, we'll see some snow.

Winds will be strong with gales or severe gales especially around coasts and hills in the north. After the cold start to the day, temperatures will remain low across eastern areas, although it will turn less cold later across the far west with a top temperature of 11 Celsius (52 F).