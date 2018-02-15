Oxfam scandal: Penny Mordaunt to meet National Crime Agency chief to discuss sexual exploitation

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt will meet the boss of the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday to discuss theOxfam aid worker sex scandal.

The minister is scheduled to hold talks with NCA director-general Lynne Owens on how they can work together to tackle sexual exploitation and abuse as the crisis continued to engulf the charity.

Oxfam has been accused of concealing the findings of an inquiry into claims staff used prostitutes while delivering aid in earthquake-hit Haiti in 2011.

And on Wednesday a worker accused of sexual misconduct while working for Oxfam in Haiti that year was sacked from a role at aid charity Cafod.

The Catholic charity dismissed the man after receiving a reference from Oxfam which confirmed the allegations against him.

Cafod said it had been unaware of the accusations until it was contacted recently by the Times newspaper.

Meanwhile, Oxfam said it sacked its Haiti country director last year following allegations of "mismanagement" and "inappropriate behaviour".

But the charity stressed the dismissal of Damien Berrendorf, who served as the Oxfam's country director in Haiti from 2012 to 2017, was "not related to sexual misconduct" and was "not connected to the case in 2011".

The NCA has been "closely monitoring" allegations of overseas abuse and has said it has a range of powers to investigate certain sexual offences committed outside the UK.

On Thursday, the Charity Commission is also expected to set out the terms of its statutory inquiry into Oxfam following an all-day meeting with the charity at its offices in Oxford on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Senagalese singer Baaba Maal became the latest Oxfam ambassador to quit their role, joining Hollywood star Minnie Driver.

He told BBC Newsnight: "What has happened on a human level is disgusting and heart breaking.

"It is very sad. Vulnerable people especially children should always be protected.

"As such I am disassociating myself from Oxfam immediately."