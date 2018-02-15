'He wasn't a little boy. He's bigger than me. He's 14': Chilling footage reveals Barry Bennell's attitude to his crimes

Serial sexual offender Barry Bennell has, for the fourth time, been convicted for abusing children.

The convicted paedophile, aged 64, first went before the courts in the US in 1994, accused of sexual assault against a child.

But chilling footage, obtained by ITV News, of the moments after that first conviction reveals his dismissive attitude towards his crimes.

Asked whether there was anything he would like to say to the "little boy", he replied: "Little boy? He wasn't a little boy. He's bigger than me. He's 14."

He was subsequently convicted twice more in the UK, before being found guilty this week of a further 43 charges dating between 1979 and 1990, which related to 11 youngsters who were aged between eight and 15 at the time.