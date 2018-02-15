Ultra-processed foods could increase cancer risk, research finds

Ultra-processed foods such as fizzy drinks, packaged bread and cake, cereal and processed meats could increase the risk of cancer, according to a new study.

Processed foods make up to 50% of the average person's diet in some developed countries and could be contributing to rising cancer levels, researchers working in Brazil and France found.

Teams from the Sorbonne in Paris and the University of Sao Paulo found that a 10% increase in ultra-processed food intake was associated with a 12% increased risk of overall cancer.

The research also indicated an 11% increase in the risk of breast cancer.

The findings, published in the British Medical Journal, were based on a survey of 104,980 healthy French adults with an average age of 43, measuring their intake of 3,300 different food items.

The foods were grouped according to the level of processing, and participants were asked to self-declare any cancer diagnosis, which was then confirmed through their medical records.

Researchers also took into consideration other risk factors such as age, gender, levels of education, whether the participant smoked and family history of cancer.