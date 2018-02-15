Soldier who lost both legs in IED blast in Afghanistan to compete in Winter Paralympics

A former serviceman and ex-Scotland under-18 rugby player has told how sport gave him "purpose" again, as he becomes Britain's first Paralympic Nordic skier in 20 years.

Scott Meenagh, aged 28, lost both legs seven years ago while serving in Helmand province, Afghanistan, when he stepped on an IED.

"I feel that I was only just getting off the ground with my career in the military when it was very quickly taken away from me," he said.

"I find that I've found a lot of purpose, found a lot of drive, and a lot of reason to get out of bed again through sport. It's really helped me find and be happy with what my purpose is now."