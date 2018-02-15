- ITV Report
Soldier who lost both legs in IED blast in Afghanistan to compete in Winter Paralympics
A former serviceman and ex-Scotland under-18 rugby player has told how sport gave him "purpose" again, as he becomes Britain's first Paralympic Nordic skier in 20 years.
Scott Meenagh, aged 28, lost both legs seven years ago while serving in Helmand province, Afghanistan, when he stepped on an IED.
"I feel that I was only just getting off the ground with my career in the military when it was very quickly taken away from me," he said.
"I find that I've found a lot of purpose, found a lot of drive, and a lot of reason to get out of bed again through sport. It's really helped me find and be happy with what my purpose is now."
He learned to walk again on prosthetic legs and has taken part in hand-cycling, rowing and sit skiing challenges since.
He's now taken up Para Nordic skiing - and says he wants to be seen for his sporting skill, rather than what happened to him.
And his athletic career won't end with the end of the Winter Games.
He plans to return to rowing in time for Tokyo 2020.