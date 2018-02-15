Can ALICE stop gun malice? Trained teachers share concerns over defence measures after Florida shooting massacre

Assistant football coach Aaron Feis died after being shot shielding children during the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School .

As tributes are paid to a heroic sports coach who died protecting pupils in the Florida high school massacre, teachers across America have expressed fears over their powerlessness in the face of an armed shooter.

At the same time his colleagues were urging youngsters to grab classroom objects to pitifully arm themselves in the face of an attacker with an AR-15-style rifle.

Pupil Samantha Grady, whose best friend was shot dead next to her, said the class followed the desperate suggestion of her teacher to grab a book after shots were heard.

"She just said 'grab a book, grab a book'," she said.

"So I took a book - it was a tiny book - and I held it up and I believe, maybe, that the book deterred some of the bullets so it didn't hit me so badly."

While the mass shooting has renewed debate on gun laws, teachers shared their concerns over the ALICE training defence measures they are expected to employ to protect America's 55 million primary and secondary school pupils.