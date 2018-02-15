Weather: a chilly start to the day with some patches of ice

It will be a chilly start to the day with some patches of ice across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

Wintry showers will feed in across the north and west of Scotland giving some accumulations of snow over the hills. Elsewhere, western parts will see a scattering of showers, some of these wintry with the risk of thunder too.

The best of the fine weather will be across southern and eastern areas, where there will be plenty of sunshine. Most parts will have a breezy day, with gales around exposed coasts in the northwest.

It will be cold in the north, but in the south temperatures will be closer to normal with a top temperature of 9 Celsius (48 F).