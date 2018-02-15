Faulty white goods left in homes cause 60 fires a week, investigation finds

A consumer group has slammed the government for being "woefully short" in getting faulty and potentially dangerous white goods out of homes.

An investigation by Which? found faulty washing machines, tumble dryers and fridge freezers are causing more than 60 house fires a week, a figure that has remained "stubbornly high" for at least five years.

Fire data obtained by the watchdog through Freedom of Information requests shows faulty washing machines and tumble dryers to be the most high-risk appliances, causing 35% of fires between April 1 2014 and March 31 2016.

Other high-risk appliances for the same period include cookers and ovens, which caused 11% of fires, dishwashers (10%) and fridges, freezers and fridge freezers (8%).

This week, Which? wrote to ministers giving them 90 days to publish an action plan for the new Office for Product Safety and Standards, launched last month.

Which? wants the action plan to set out the "true scale" of product safety risks in the UK and the "immediate steps" that the Office will take to prevent further fires, including the action it will take to remove an estimated one million faulty Whirlpool-made tumble dryers that remain in people's homes.

Last month a House of Commons committee urged Whirlpool to take "urgent action" to resolve the problem that has led to at least 750 fires since 2004.

The inquiry into risks from faulty electrical items was triggered by last year's Grenfell Tower tragedy when 71 people died in a fire believed to have been started by a faultyHotpoint fridge-freezer.

The Which? letter to ministers is part of a new campaign by the group calling for "fundamental reform of the UK's antiquated product safety regime to keep dangerous products out of our homes", and includes the demand that manufacturers and retailers immediately remove unsafe products from the market and households.