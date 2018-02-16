- ITV Report
A fine and sunny Friday for most
England and Wales will have a dry and sunny day in light winds. Scotland and Northern Ireland will be breezier and cloudier but mostly dry, though snow showers will affect parts of northern Scotland.
A band of rain in Northern Ireland and northwest Scotland will move southeastwards tonight, falling as snow on hills. Central and southeastern England will stay dry, clear and frosty.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast.