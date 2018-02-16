Angela Merkel 'not frustrated but curious' about what UK wants from Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted she was not "frustrated" about the lack of detail on what Britain wants from Brexit but added she was "just curious". At a press conference in Berlin alongside the Prime Minister, Ms Merkel said that she welcomed a regular exchange with Britain to find "common ground". Theresa May met the German Chancellor in Berlin on Friday ahead of a speech she is due to make in Munich on Saturday on Britain's future security relations with the EU. Mrs May said "much progress" had been made during talks with Ms Merkel amid growing impatience among EU leaders at the UK's reluctance to spell out its goals in the Brexit negotiations.

Theresa May said negotiations were 'not a one way street'. Credit: AP

Responding to a question by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates, Ms Merkel said: "First of all, let me say that I'm not frustrated at all, I'm just curious on how Britain envisages this future partnership and obviously we have our own vested interests. "As regards for example economic commitments, we would like to preserve this close partnership and maybe both sides in a way are in the process of learning, of trying to find out where we find common ground. "For this, what we need is a permanent exchange because we sometimes don't know how our opposite member is seeing things and I think that this is a very candid exchange that we've had, we need to have further exchanges but frustration doesn't at all describe it appropriately." Mrs May said the immediate goal for the next stage starting on Monday is to agree transition talks.

Angela Merkel insisted she was not frustrated about the lack of detail on the UK's vision for Brexit. Credit: AP

Mrs May said: "It isn't just a one-way street, I think that's what is important. "Actually, I want a future economic partnership that is good for the European Union, it's good for Germany and for the other remaining members of the European Union and is good for the UK. "And I believe that through the negotiations we can achieve just that economic relationship alongside obviously ensuring we continue to have a good security partnership too."

Ms Merkel said Germany is looking forward to Britain setting out its ideas. Credit: AP