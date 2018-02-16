Burglar knocks out accomplice during bungled break-in

Police have released CCTV footage of a bungled burglary that went terribly wrong, leaving one of the crooks knocked out cold.

Two men attempted to break in to a store in Shanghai in the early hours of Valentine's Day by smashing the shop window with bricks.

But one of the culprits was hit on the head with a brick, knocking him unconscious.

His accomplice tries to revive him before quickly abandoning the scene and dragging his friend away.

Shanghai Municipal Police released CCTV footage on Chinese social media website Weibo, writing: "If all thieves were like this, police wouldn’t have to work overtime."