- ITV Report
Climber's desperate 911 call to save man who plummeted 1,000 feet
An inexperienced climber risked his own life in a bid to save a man who had plummeted 1,000 feet down Oregon's tallest peak.
Braton Jurasevich's desperate bid to help the critically injured climber, who was later identified as Miha Sumi, was caught on a dramatic 911 call.
Mr Jursevich told the operator Mr Sumi was "not moving" as he dodged huge chunks of ice and rocks to reach the critically injured climber.
"I'm the only one with eyes on the individual right now and I'm still 200 feet above the climber. He is not moving.
"I'm working my way down on a bad spot. I came across blood. There's a big blood trail," Mr Jurasevich said.
Mr Jurasevich told the operator he was "scared" and he "didn't know what he was doing".
"Can you take a message for my mom for me? Tell her I love her," he said.
After reaching Mr Sumi, he attempted to reassure him, telling him to "hang on".
Mr Jurasevich was heard saying: "Hey bud, you're looking ok. Just hang tight ok? Just hang tight. You're doing ok buddy. You're doing great you're fine. Help is on the way."
Other climbers later arrived and performed CPR on Mr Sumi for 90 minutes before help arrived. Despite their efforts, Mr Sumi was pronounced dead at a Portland hospital hours later after being airlifted.