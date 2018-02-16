Climber's desperate 911 call to save man who plummeted 1,000 feet

An inexperienced climber risked his own life in a bid to save a man who had plummeted 1,000 feet down Oregon's tallest peak.

Braton Jurasevich's desperate bid to help the critically injured climber, who was later identified as Miha Sumi, was caught on a dramatic 911 call.

Mr Jursevich told the operator Mr Sumi was "not moving" as he dodged huge chunks of ice and rocks to reach the critically injured climber.

"I'm the only one with eyes on the individual right now and I'm still 200 feet above the climber. He is not moving.