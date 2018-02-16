'Collapse' in home-ownership among young adults on middle incomes, study finds

Young adults aged between 25 and 34 are less likely to own their own home than those born even just five years earlier, research has found.

Home-ownership levels among those classed as earning "middle incomes" in particular have collapsed in the past two decades.

A study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) looked at 25 to 34-year-olds on incomes falling into the middle 20 per cent - ie those with incomes of between £22,200 and £30,600 after tax, including their partner's wage.