Does your child understand the value of money? Or has contactless killed it?

An increasingly 'cashless society' is damaging how children and young people think about spending, research has warned - with children less likely to understand the value of money.

She said it aims to teach children that goods are obtained through an exchange, and that money is not endless.

Dr Arinola Araba, director of Be Moneywize, has now created a game to combat the problem.

Sometimes, when you ask them: 'Where do you get money from?' they say: 'We just got to the bank and put the card in'.

I think that it makes kids think that money is somewhere in the clouds, and they don't have any idea of how it got there into the bank.

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Tami Oyelakin has attended an awareness workshop to teach her about the value of money.

"I use my mum's card, I know the PIN, I think you just use it and don't think it comes from anywhere," she said.

"But I found out later on that it comes from somewhere, and it's the money that your parents have earned."

Dr Araba has now called for more education for children to grasp the concept of where money comes from, and what it means.

"We need more education, we need that coordination, we need that consciousness that we're exchanging something for something," she said.

"One of the players of this game said to his mum: 'I want my money back', after paying for something. But after playing the game he realised there was an exchange taking place, and we need more of that."