Dom Parsons slides in for dramatic bronze to win Team GB's first medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Dom Parsons has blazed to a dramatic bronze medal win for Team GB in the men's skeleton at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Britain's first medal of the Games.
Starting his final run in third place, the 30-year-old thought he had blown it when he slipped behind Russia's Nikita Tregubov with two racers still to go.
But an unlikely error by Latvia's five-times world champion Martins Dukurs on the lower part of the course saw Paron's pick up bronze.
Parsons said: "It was a bit of a rollercoaster after the fourth run. I was devastated - I thought I'd binned it totally.
"I made a couple of mistakes down there that dropped me behind Nikita [Tregubov] and Martins [Dukurs], and, unfortunately for him, he made a couple of mistakes which cost him two spots."
Parsons, who revealed he had been suffering from an adductor muscle injury which prevented him pushing at full capacity until his final training run this week, said he had been "probably more nervous than I have ever been".
"At World Cup races, over the last couple of years, I'd noticed I haven't had them, and nerves are something I used to love," he said.
"But the morning I got to the track for our first practice run I was feeling it again.
"It's been a while since I felt like that. I love that feeling coming into a race and especially big races like this - it's what I live for."
The bronze medal is a welcome result for Parsons, whose only previous major podium win came prior to the Sochi Winter Olympics, in a Calgary World Cup event in 2013.