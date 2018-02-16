Dom Parsons slides in for dramatic bronze to win Team GB's first medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Dom Parsons has blazed to a dramatic bronze medal win for Team GB in the men's skeleton at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Britain's first medal of the Games.

Starting his final run in third place, the 30-year-old thought he had blown it when he slipped behind Russia's Nikita Tregubov with two racers still to go.

But an unlikely error by Latvia's five-times world champion Martins Dukurs on the lower part of the course saw Paron's pick up bronze.

Parsons said: "It was a bit of a rollercoaster after the fourth run. I was devastated - I thought I'd binned it totally.

"I made a couple of mistakes down there that dropped me behind Nikita [Tregubov] and Martins [Dukurs], and, unfortunately for him, he made a couple of mistakes which cost him two spots."