Climate change is causing intense flooding, environment agency warns

Intense flooding will become more frequent in the UK due to climate change, the Environment Agency warned on Thursday.

Britain has suffered a pattern of severe flooding over the past decade linked to an increase in extreme weather events, the EA said.

Met Office records show that there have been 17 record-breaking rainfall months or seasons since 1910 - but that nine of them have occurred since 2000.

At the same time as extreme weather is on the increase, sea levels are rising because of climate change, increasing the risk of coastal flooding and storm surges.

The EA issued the warning as it launched a flood action campaign aimed at younger people.