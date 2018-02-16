Florida school shooting: FBI admit they failed to investigate gunman tip-off

Police block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed by Cruz. Credit: AP

The FBI have admitted they failed to follow up a tip-off about the Florida shooter that warned of his "desire to kill". The bureau said a caller had contacted them concerned about Nikolas Cruz's gun ownership, erratic behaviour and his disturbing social media posts. In a statement, the FBI said under normal circumstances the warnings would have been assessed as a potential "treat to life". But the information was not passed on to the Miami field office and no further action was taken. FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau was still investigating the incident. In a statement he said: "We have spoken with victims and families, and deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrific tragedy.

Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people in his rampage at his former high school. Credit: AP

"All of the men and women of the FBI are dedicated to keeping the American people safe, and are relentlessly committed to improving all that we do and how we do it." The FBI statement comes as the first funerals of the victims took place. Separate services were held for Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, and 18-year-old Meadow Pollack at the Star of David Funeral Chapel in North Lauderdale, on Friday. Cruz, 19, was charged on Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder after pleading guilty to the Valentine's Day gun massacre.

Louis Rodrigues, 14, a classmate of Alyssa Alhadeff, holds her funeral programme in his hand Credit: AP

Defence lawyer Melisa McNeill told reporters the teenager was a "broken human being" following the attack which left a further 15 people injured. Cruz, a former pupil at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, shot students with an AR-15 style rifle in the hallways and school grounds before ditching his weapon and bullet proof vest and escaping among the crowds evacuating the building. Among the dead was football coach Aaron Feis who shielded students from the bullets. And geography teacher Scott Beigel who was killed trying to protect his students by urging them back into the classroom away from the gunfire.

Students outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where Cruz killed 17 people. Credit: AP