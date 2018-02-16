- ITV Report
Florida school shooting: a timeline of the attack
The Broward County sheriff's office released a timeline on Thursday of the previous days's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parklands that left 17 people dead and 14 injured.
Here are the movements of suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz before, during and after the attack:
- 2:06:00pm: Uber picks up Cruz.
- 2:19:00pm: Cruz is dropped off at Stoneman Douglas High School.
- 2:21:18pm: The suspect enters the East stairwell of Building 12. He has a rifle inside a rifle case.
- 2:21:30pm: Cruz exits the stairwell with the rifle unsheathed.
- 2:21:33pm: The suspects begins shooting into rooms 1215, 1216 and 1214. He then returns to 1216, 1215 and then moves to 1213. Cruz then takes the West stairwell to the 2nd floor and starts shooting in room 1234.
- 2:24:39pm: The suspect takes the East stairwell to the 3rd floor.
- 2:27:37pm: Cruz enters 3rd floor stairwell. He drops his rifle and backpack and moves down the stairs.
- 2:28:35pm: The suspect exits Building 12 and heads west to the tennis courts and then heads south.
- 2:29:51pm: Cruz crosses the field and runs west among others who are fleeing the area.
- 2:50:00pm: The suspect arrives at Walmart. He buys a drink at the Subway before leaving.
- 3:01:00pm: Cruz goes to McDonalds where he sits down. He then leaves on foot.
- 3:41:00pm: The suspect is detained at 4700 Wyndham Lakes Dr. by a police officer.