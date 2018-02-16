- ITV Report
Florida school shooting: Who are the victims?
Seventeen people died when a gunman opened fire at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday. Among them were a football coach, an athletics director and many young students. Here are the victims:
Aaron Feis
Aaron was an American football coach at the school. The football programme tweeted that he died while selflessly shielding students.
The tweet ends: "He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."
The team website said Aaron graduated from the school in 1999 and he lived in nearby Coral Springs with his wife and daughter.
Jaime Guttenberg
Jaime's father, Fred, confirmed his daughter’s death on social media. Her Facebook page has been turned into a memorial.
Alyssa Alhadeff
Alyssa, 14, was a student. He mother, Lori, told US broadcaster HLN she went to the school after hearing about the shooting."I knew at that point she was gone. I felt it in my heart," she said. "Alyssa was a beautiful, smart, talented, successful, awesome, amazing soccer player."
Nicholas Dworet
Nicholas was a star athlete at the school who was due to attend the University of Indianapolis later this year as a member of their swim team.
Martin Duque
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel named Martin, 14, as one of the victims at a news conference. His brother posted the following tribute.
Chris Hixon
Chris was the athletic director at the school. The national coaching association posted the following message.
Scott Beigel
Scott was a geography teacher at the school. He was killed trying to protect his students by corralling them back into the classroom away from the gunfire.
"Mr. Beigel was my hero and he still will forever be my hero. I will never forget the actions that he took for me and for fellow students in the classroom," Kelsey Friend, one of his students, said. "I am alive today because of him."
Meadow Pollack
Meadow was named as a victim by the Broward County sheriff. A friend posted the following tribute on Facebook.
Cara Loughran
Cara was also named as a victim by the sheriff. The following tribute was posted on social media by a member of her family.
Gina Montalto
Gina, 14, was named as a victim of the shooting by Broward County sheriff.
According to family and friends posting on social media, she was a member of the school’s winter guard team. Manuel Miranda, one of her instructors, told a local newspaper: “My heart is broken into pieces. She was the sweetest soul ever. She was kind, caring, always smiling and wanting to help.”
Joaquin Oliver
Joaquin was also named as a victim by the sheriff. His friends and familt posted tributes on social media.
Alaina Petty
Alaina, 14, was a student and a volunteer at her local church. Her family released a statement: "While we will not have the opportunity to watch her grow up and become the amazing woman we know she would become, we are keeping an eternal perspective."
Her great-aunt Claudette McMahon Joshi wrote on Facebook: “There are no hashtags for moments like this, only sadness,”
Alex Schachter
The Broward County sheriff named Alex as a victim. He was a member of the marching band at the school.
“He will be missed immensely,” a family told Think Progress. “Everybody is just broken up and beyond shocked… His family adored him and we’re all really just in shock.”
Carmen Schentrup
Carmen was also named as a victim by the sheriff. Her picture was posted to the Angel Project on Facebook and friends tweeted out tributes.
Luke Hoyer
Luke, 15, was named as a victim by the Broward County sheriff.
Helena Ramsay
The sheriff also identified Helena as a victim.
Ramsey’s family described her as “a smart, kind hearted, and thoughtful person. She was deeply loved and loved others even more so."
Peter Wang
Peter, 15, was also named as a victim by the sheriff. His cousin told First Coast News: “He wasn’t supposed to die. He was supposed to grow old with me.”