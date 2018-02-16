How Barry Bennell secured a 'passport' to abuse boys on US holidays

Video report by ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott from Atlanta, Georgia

While abusing generations of aspiring British footballers, Barry Bennell headed abroad each summer, often to the US, to brazenly target American boys. The former Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra talent scout used his connections and reputation as a footballing kingmaker to exploit innocent teams. Kian Brownlee, who was coached by Bennell in Britain and America, told ITV News: "He was often alone with the players and the parents weren't there. "We started hearing stories amongst the boys on the team that maybe he was asking a boy to sit on his lap on the trip there, on the way back."

Barry Bennell continued to abuse American boys before being convicted in Florida in the 1990s.

Mr Brownlee was one of a few players Bennell invited back to Crewe, one of English football's training grounds for future professionals. He recalls watching football videos in a camper van behind Bennell's house while the still-to-be convicted paedophile coach was in bed with "a little English boy". "We were frightened to death," Mr Brownlee said. Bennell, who will be sentenced on Monday, was found guilty this week at Liverpool Crown Court of 43 counts of child sexual abuse against 11 victims. It is now believed that Bennell's victims could number more than 100. It was in America where he was first convicted in the 1990s. Yet as justice caught up with the prolific paedophile, a supportive letter from long-time former Crewe manager Dario Gradi said "not once have I ever received a complaint from a boy about a sexual nature".

Former Crewe manager Dario Gradi confirmed he had received no complaints about Barry Bennell in 1994.

Six years before he was jailed in Florida, he was coaching an under 12s team in Atlanta, Georgia. One of the British boys he targeted while on holiday in the US told ITV News his nightmare began when the pair of them moved in with a host family in Georgia. The boy remembers being moved from an attic room downstairs after Bennell manipulated the "lovely" family. "I was then 13 at the time," he told ITV News. "It should be the time of your life but all I can remember is the abuse..." "The set up the spare room for me. ... He spoke to the family, 'he's fine with me downstairs'. He could manipulate them." He added: "The man's a monster. He deserves everything he gets."

Florida's state attorney Libby Senterfitt wrote to the FA in London in 1995.