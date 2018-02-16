More sunshine on Saturday

This Evening and Tonight:

A band of rain in the northwest will move southeastwards to lie from southwest to northern England by morning, falling as snow over Scottish mountains. Clear spells following, with ice patches. Central and southeastern England staying dry, clear and frosty.

Saturday:

Although most places will stay dry and bright, parts of western and central England will be cloudier with light rain for a time. Wintry showers will continue in northwest Scotland.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast.