Petition against Snapchat redesign reaches one million signatures

More than one million people have signed a petition urging Snapchat to undo a redesign to the app which users claim makes it more difficult to use.

The photo and video-sharing app updated to separate content and interactions with friends from items from branded content, news services and businesses.

The company said the change aimed to separate "social" from "media" but users have found the new features "annoying".

Petition creator, Nic Rumsey wrote: "Many users have found that it has not made the app easier to use, but has in fact made many features more difficult."