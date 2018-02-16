Utility companies to be hit with fines up to £2,500 for roadworks

The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced that charges for utility companies digging up roads will be rolled out across England to reduce congestion.

Lane rental schemes involving daily fees of up to £2,500 for roadworks on the busiest streets at peak times can be adopted by councils nationwide after trials in the South East.

Pilots in London and Kent led to a reduction in traffic jams as firms were incentivised to work on quieter roads or outside the rush hour, according to the DfT.

The charges also encourage companies to collaborate with each other to stop roads being dug up multiple times.

Around 2.5 million roadworks are carried out each year, costing the economy £4 billion, DfT figures show.

Transport minister Jo Johnson said: "Drivers often see red when roadworks cause them delays, especially if no one is working on them.

"Lane rental has seen a massive drop in disruption to drivers as utility companies have changed when and where they carry out work.

"Now we want millions of motorists around England to get the same benefits."