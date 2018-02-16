Tears and hugs as community holds candlelit vigil for the 17 killed in Florida shooting

Thousands of people gathered in a Florida park for a candlelit vigil in honour of those killed and injured in a school shooting.

At least 8,000 students, parents and members of the community met at Pine Trails Park, near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on Valentine's Day.

Those gathered wept and hugged as they remembered the 14 teenagers and three adults killed in the attack.