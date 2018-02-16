US indicts 13 Russians and three Russian entities for alleged 2016 election meddling

The US federal grand jury has indicted 13 Russian nationals and three entities accused of meddling with the 2016 election and political processes.

Court documents issued by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller claimed Russian organisations began interfering with political processes, including the 2016 presidential election, as early as 2014.

The charges arise from Mr Mueller's ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the election and whether there was improper co-ordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

It said that bogus social media posts and advertisements were fraudulently purchased in the name of Americans to sway political opinion during the presidential race between Trump and his opponent Hillary Clinton.

Some "posted derogatory information", the indictment said, about candidates in the Republican primaries including Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio.

The Russians' efforts included "supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump and disparaging Hillary Clinton," the indictment stated.