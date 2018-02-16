Why do fans of Japan figure skating champ Yuzuru Hanyu pelt him with Pooh Bears?

Hanyu's performance have become associated with Winnie the Pooh Credit: AP

Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu took first place in the Olympic Games men's short programme, and was immediately showered with Winnie the Pooh bears. The 23-year-old Japanese skating star's success was all the more remarkable as he has been recovering from an ankle injury, but what spectators were really asking was: "Why do his fans insist of showering him with Pooh Bears?"

The bears must be gathered from the ice ahead of the next performance Credit: AP

Simply put, Winnie the Pooh has become something of a good luck charm for Hanyu. He was seen carrying one in 2010 and the much-loved AA Milne character has since appeared with the skater at news conferences and on the sidelines watching him at competitions. Hanyu has even been known to re-arrange his Pooh Bear so it has a better view of his performance.

The Japanese skater won his competition at the 2018 Games, despite recovering from injury Credit: AP