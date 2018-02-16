Woman tells ITV News she began relationship with 'orgy-loving' Oxfam ex-Haiti chief Roland Van Hauwermeiren at 17

Mikelange Gabo met Roland Van Hauwermeiren when she was 17. Credit: ITV News

A Haitian woman who claims to have had a relationship with the former Oxfam official at the centre of a sex abuse scandal has told ITV News he spotted her from an Oxfam vehicle in the street while she was eight months pregnant and told her: "I find you very sexy, how can I help you?" Mikelange Gabo said Roland Van Hauwermeiren, who ran the Oxfam operation from Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, took her number and sent her gifts after her baby was born in 2011 before their sexual relationship began when she was still 17. She said the Belgian later lost interest in her "because he was with too many girls", adding that he "loves orgies" and "loves lesbians". "In a week he may have five girls coming in and out of his place," she said. Van Hauwermeiren, now 68, has admitted "mistakes" but denied separate allegations he used prostitutes at his Oxfam-rented villa.

Roland van Hauwermeiren resigned from Oxfam in 2011.

He claims he resigned his role for failing to control rumours about sex scandals involving Oxfam in Haiti and admitted "feeding the rumours" through his own relationship with a Haitian woman. The international scandal has threatened Oxfam's UK and EU funding and seen celebrity ambassadors Desmond Tutu and Minnie Driver quit in condemnation. Speaking from Haiti, Ms Gabo, who is now 24 and again pregnant, told ITV News she was the local woman who had the relationship with Van Hauwermeiren, who she knew as "the big director of Oxfam".

Mikelange Gabo, now 24 and pregnant again, spoke to ITV News from Haiti. Credit: ITV News

She said they met in 2011 in Morne Calvaire, the neighbourhood where they both lived, as he drove past her as she returned home from her job selling suits. Ms Gabo said they exchanged "good evenings" and Van Hauwermeiren asked where she lived, then told her: "I find you very sexy, how can I help you?" With her family home around 200ft from the Oxfam official's house, she said he then began sending gifts after the birth of her son, which her mother would collect, for the baby until she went herself to collect items. "After one month I went to see him," she said. "He helped me, he gave me nappies, milk. He helped me and gave me money as well, for the child." She said their sexual relationship began shortly afterwards and remembers she was "17 because it was right after I had the child".

Roland Van Hauwermeiren was leading the aid effort in the country after the 2010 earthquake. Credit: ITV News

Ms Gabo said Van Hauwermeiren would give her and the baby gifts after he had been travelling. "He would bring back children's clothing for the toddler and he brought things for me," she said. Ms Gabo said locals even speculated her son was Van Hauwermeiren's but said the rumours were false as she was eight months pregnant at the time they met. She remembers Van Hauwermeiren as a hard-drinker with a voracious sexual appetite. "He used to have a lot of girls," she said. "He drinks a lot of whiskey and went clubbing a lot." Ms Gabo said she only knew Van Hauwermeiren had left Haiti when she visited his home to discover a "sign on the gate saying that he had moved".

Mikelange Gabo said she found own Roland Van Hauwermeiren had left by a sign on the gate of his home. Credit: ITV News