Brendan Cox, husband of murdered MP Jo Cox, quits charity roles over 'inappropriate' behaviour

The widower of murdered MP Jo Cox has quit two charities set up in her memory after sexual assault allegations from his past resurfaced.

Brendan Cox denied preying on two women while he was married to the late politician, but accepted "inappropriate" behaviour, saying: "I made mistakes and behaved in a way that caused some women hurt and offence."

He has left roles at More in Common and the Jo Cox Foundation after the Mail on Sunday published accusations made by a former colleague while they both worked at charity Save the Children in 2015.

Months later, it is alleged he forced himself on a woman during a trip to Harvard University in the US.

He claimed allegations against him were a "massive exaggeration", during an interview with the newspaper.

But he said: "At the root [of the rumours] was a sense, which is fair, that I could overstep the line."