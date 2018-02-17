Center Parcs ends advertising with Daily Mail over Tom Daley same-sex parents column

Center Parcs has stopped advertising with the Daily Mail after one of its adverts appeared alongside a column which claims children "benefit most from being raised by a man and a woman".

Richard Littlejohn's column was about Olympic diver Tom Daley and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, who on Wednesday announced they are expecting a child.

In his comment piece, Littlejohn stated that while he supported civil partnerships, and would prefer a child to be fostered by "loving gay couples" rather than be "condemned to rot" in state-run institutions, he "clings to the belief that children benefit most from being brought up by a man and a woman".