Trump visits hospitalised victims of the Florida school shooting

US president Donald Trump came face-to-face with hospitalised victims from the horrific school shooting in Florida and offered thanks to the doctors and nurses who helped the wounded, declaring "the job they've done is incredible".

Asked if he had talked with victims, Mr Trump added: "I did indeed, and it's very sad something like that could happen."

The president had tweeted earlier that he would meet with people "whose lives have been totally shattered".

Mr Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Broward Health North Hospital to pay their respects to the medical professionals who had responded to the shooting in nearby Parkland.

They planned to meet with law enforcement officials at the Broward County Sheriff's office later on Friday.

But some of the parents, survivors and others affected by the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were more interested in firm action to prevent future assaults than a presidential visit.

"I don't want Trump to come but we want more gun safety," said 18-year-old Kevin Trejos, a senior at the school where 17 people were killed and 14 injured. "It's a dream. It hasn't hit me yet."