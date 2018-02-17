Earthquake felt across parts of the UK

An earthquake with a 4.4 magnitude has hit south Wales, with tremors felt in other parts of Wales and England.

It was the biggest earthquake to hit the UK in a decade, the British Geological Survey said.

The earthquake hit the village of Cwmllynfell, near Neath, in south Wales at 2.31pm on Saturday.

The tremor was felt as far away as Liverpool, Devon and Cornwall, according to people getting in touch on the ITV News Facebook page.

The BGS said an earthquake happened in the UK every two to three years.