- ITV Report
-
Elise Christie crashes out of Winter Olympics 1,500m speed-skating semi-final
Team GB star Elise Christie has crashed out of her 1,500m short track speed-skating semi-final.
The medal-hopeful was stretchered off the rink just days after crashing in the 500m short track speed-skating final.
In a bid to take second place and progress through to the final, Christie crashed with Li Jinyu of China, with both women sliding into the edge of the rink.
Following the race, Christie was taken to hospital where her right ankle - which appeared to be hit by Li's skate when the pair crashed - was x-rayed, but confirmed to not be broken.
The 27-year-old's hopes of a long-awaited Olympic medal were again dashed on Saturday, following three disqualifications four years ago at the Games in Sochi.
Christie still has a chance of a medal, with her favourite event, the 1,000m short track speed-skating taking place on Tuesday.
While Christie's medal hopes were dashed on Saturday, Great Britain won its first medal in skiing at the Winter Olympics, with Izzy Atkin taking bronze in the ski slopestyle final.
Atkin, who came third in the 2017 World Championships, scored 84.60 with her final run to claim a second medal of the Games for Team GB after Dom Parson also won a bronze in the men's skeleton on Friday.
In her final at Phoenix Snow Park, Atkin was beaten into third place by Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland who won with 91.20 points, and Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland who finished with silver on 88.00.
Atkin's teammate, Katie Summerhayes finished in seventh place with a score of 71.40 at the Games in PyeongChang.