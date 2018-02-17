Elise Christie crashes out of Winter Olympics 1,500m speed-skating semi-final

Team GB star Elise Christie has crashed out of her 1,500m short track speed-skating semi-final.

The medal-hopeful was stretchered off the rink just days after crashing in the 500m short track speed-skating final.

In a bid to take second place and progress through to the final, Christie crashed with Li Jinyu of China, with both women sliding into the edge of the rink.

Following the race, Christie was taken to hospital where her right ankle - which appeared to be hit by Li's skate when the pair crashed - was x-rayed, but confirmed to not be broken.

The 27-year-old's hopes of a long-awaited Olympic medal were again dashed on Saturday, following three disqualifications four years ago at the Games in Sochi.

Christie still has a chance of a medal, with her favourite event, the 1,000m short track speed-skating taking place on Tuesday.