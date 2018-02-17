Joanna Parrish murder: convicted serial killer 'confesses' to killing British woman in France

Convicted rapist and murderer Michel Fourniret, dubbed "the Ogre of the Ardennes", had for a long time been the prime suspect in the brutal attack on the student.

Joanna Parrish, 21, from Gloucester, was raped and murdered in Auxerre in 1990, while working as an English teacher during her gap year.

And according to Ms Parrish's family lawyer the killer has finally admitted to her murder.

Lawyer Didier Seban told the BBC that over the past week Fourniret had appeared in court "two to three times" and admitted the killing on each occasion.

He added that Fourniret would now be questioned further, which "should lead to charges".

Ms Parrish's father, Roger Parrish, told the broadcaster the confession had come as a "shock" and that he hoped it was not another "false lead".

In May 2008 Fourniret was sentenced to life in prison for the joint rape and murder of seven girls.