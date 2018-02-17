Team GB's Lizzy Yarnold wins gold in skeleton as teammate Laura Deas takes bronze at Winter Olympics

Lizzy Yarnold has won gold in the Skeleton at the Winter Olympics, while her teammate Laura Deas took bronze in the same event.

The 29-year-old successfully defended her Olympic title with her 0.45 second win, from the previous Games in Sochi.

The pair's medals come just hours after Izzy Atkin won Team GB's first medal in skiing at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, when she took bronze in the ski slopestyle final.

With three medals in one day, Saturday is Team GB's most successful day at the Winter Olympics since the 1924 Games in Chamnoix, France.