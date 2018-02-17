Theresa May to urge EU leaders to work with the UK after Brexit to ensure Europe's security

Theresa May will tell EU leaders to do whatever it takes to ensure the security of Europe is protected after Brexit.

In a speech in Munich, the Prime Minister will warn that "rigid institutional restrictions" and "deep-seated ideology" must not be allowed to jeopardise the safety of European citizens.

May will use her address to detail plans for a new treaty between the UK and the EU that enshrines security cooperation, and will warn that reluctance to agree a new type of partnership would have "damaging" consequences.

"The challenge for all of us today is finding the way to work together, through a deep and special partnership between the UK and the EU, to retain the co-operation that we have built and go further in meeting the evolving threats we face together," May will say.

"This cannot be a time when any of us allow competition between partners, rigid institutional restrictions or deep-seated ideology to inhibit our cooperation and jeopardise the security of our citizens.

"We must do whatever is most practical and pragmatic in ensuring our collective security."

The speech comes after the head of MI6 joined with his French and German counterparts to appeal for continued intelligence sharing after Britain's withdrawal from the trading bloc.

In a rare joint statement after meeting at the Munich Security Conference, Alex Younger, BND boss Bruno Kahl and French DGSE chief Bernard Emie said cooperation between EU agencies was "indispensable".

The Prime Minister again insisted Britain's commitment to maintaining European security is "unconditional" when she visited Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday.

But as well as facing tricky negotiations in Brussels to secure a strong agreement, the PM is also under pressure from Brexiteers in her party who are fundamentally opposed to the European Court of Justice having any oversight role in a settlement, such as in relation to the European arrest warrant.