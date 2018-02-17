Winter Olympics: Team GB bags first skiing medal as Izzy Atkin wins bronze

Great Britain has won its first medal in skiing at the Winter Olympics, with Izzy Atkin taking bronze in the ski slopestyle final.

Atkin, who came third in the 2017 World Championships, scored 84.60 with her final run to claim a second medal of the Games for Team GB after Dom Parson also won a bronze in the men's skeleton on Friday.

In her final at Phoenix Snow Park, Atkin was beaten into third place by Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland who won with 91.20 points, and Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland who finished with silver on 88.00.

Atkin's teammate, Katie Summerhayes finished in seventh place with a score of 71.40 at the Games in PyeongChang.