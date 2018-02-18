A cloudy, mild and damp start to the new week.

Overnight cloud continues for most into Monday, with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in most places and extensive hill fog. However, a few brighter spells are possible in the west later on. Staying mild.

Staying mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with further rain and drizzle and brighter skies gradually spreading in from the west, but then becoming much drier and brighter into Wednesday and Thursday. Turning colder, with the return of widespread overnight frost.