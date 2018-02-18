A mild, cloudy and often wet night for the UK.

Cloudy for everyone overnight, with widespread hill fog, along with some outbreaks of rain, especially across the west. Generally mild, though a touch of frost is possible in the east under clear spells.

Largely cloudy still throughout Monday, with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in most places and extensive hill fog. However, a few brighter spells are possible in the west later on. Staying mild.

Staying mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with further rain and drizzle, but then becoming much drier and brighter into Wednesday and Thursday. Turning colder, with the return of widespread overnight frost.