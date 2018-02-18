Cloudy with rain and drizzle in the west

A cloudy day for most, with mist and murk, along with some outbreaks of rain, slowly spreading across western parts of the UK.

The north and east will tend to remain dry and fairly bright for much of the day.

Sunday will see highs of 10C (50F).

Overnight it will stay cloudy, with widespread hill fog, along with some outbreaks of rain, especially across the west.

It will remain generally mild, though a touch of frost is possible in the east under clear spells.