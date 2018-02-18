- ITV Report
Five killed in church shooting in Russian region of Dagestan
Five people have been killed after gunman opened fire with a hunting rifle on worshippers leaving a church service in Russia's Dagestan region.
The shooting took place on Sunday evening in Kizlyar, a town of about 50,000 people on the border with Chechnya.
The gunman was shot dead by police.
Four people died at the scene and a fifth victim died while being treated in hospital, a health ministry spokesman told the Russian TASS news agency.
Three others were wounded in the attack.
Police told TASS that the gunman was a 22-year-old resident of the city. It was not immediately clear what motivated the shooting.
Dagestan is a predominantly Muslim region between Chechnya and the Caspian Sea.
Following two separatist wars in neighbouring Chechnya, an Islamist insurgency spread to Dagestan.